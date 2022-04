Former Secretary Kedar Neupane Joined RPP

Former secretary Kedar Neupane joined Rashtriya Prajatantra Party amid a function at RPP party office.

RPP president Rajendra Lingden welcomes Neupane at the party providing him party ticket. Earlier, former secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikary also joined the RPP.

During the program, former president Pashupati Sumsher Rana and Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani were present. RPP leader Dipak Bohara, Nawaraj Subedi, Hari Bahadur Basnet, Balaram Ghartimagar and other leader were also present.