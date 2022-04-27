Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Madhesh, Gandaki And Bagmati Province

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1 and at one or two places of the hilly region of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province,

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and mainly fair rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1 and at one or two places of the hilly region of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.