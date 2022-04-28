Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1 and at one or two places of the hilly region of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province,

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.