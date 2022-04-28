Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

April 28, 2022, 8:04 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1 and at one or two places of the hilly region of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province,

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Macron Was Declared President-Elect
Apr 28, 2022
WVIN-Nepal Hands Over Kitab Bazar Platform To Togglecorp Solutions
Apr 27, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 3 New Cases
Apr 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 17 Recoveries
Apr 27, 2022
MCC Supported The Construction Of New Lab At Department Of Roads
Apr 27, 2022

