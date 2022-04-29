Elections Commission Is Near To Print Required Ballot Papers

Shaligram Sharma Paudel, EC spokesperson and joint secretary, said that 17.7 million votes have already printed so far. He said that of the total 19.4 ballot papers required, the remaining will be printed within a few days.

Paudel said that the printed ballot papers would suffice for the need of 72 districts.

Meanwhile, the EC has started dispatching all the printed ballot papers and by Thursday, the voting papers have been distributed to 33 districts.

In the meantime, the EC has decided to urge the government to announce a holiday for the local level Election Day, May 13, so that the voting goes as a celebration.