Nepal’s Economy To Grow by 5.4 Percent: CBS

April 29, 2022, 7:38 a.m.

The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has estimated that the economy will grow by 5.84 per cent at consumer price in the current fiscal year 2021/22. At basic price, the growth would be 5.49 per cent reports The Rising Nepal..

According to the daily, the statistical body under the National Planning Commission (NPC) has made the projections on the basis of the calculation of nine months real statistics and three months estimated economic activities.

It is the highest projection of the growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country amidst the liquidity crisis and external sector pressures when the multilateral donors like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have put the expansion estimates at 3.7 per cent and 3.9 per cent (at market price).

The daily said that there are threats from the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and external sector shocks inflicted by Russia-Ukraine war, we have assumed that there wouldn’t be much harm to economic activities in the remaining period of the fiscal year, said Nebin Lal Shrestha, Director General of the CBS.

