Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Importance And Significance In Nepal

The Akshaya Tritiya festival is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. This festival is an auspicious festival of Hindus and Jains. This festival falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month. This festival is celebrated as an auspicious time by Hindus and Jains in Nepal and India. According to the mythological texts, whatever works are done on this day, they get a auspicious result. Hence this day is called Akshaya Tritiya.

In Nepal, Akshaya Tritiya has a peculiar. In the past, people donate sattu and sweet water to pedistrain. Sattu, which is made by roasted barely and water with raw sugar. It is believed that Sattu and sweet water is linked with Krishna and Sudama.

People visit the temple of Siva and other religious shrine. As this is the day believe to have married between Shiva and Parbati, many young couple gets marriage today.

It is believed that the distribution of sweet water mixed with raw sugar made of Sugarcane has linked with Adinath Rishabhdev ji who is he The first Tirthankara Adinath Rishabhdev ji had 13 months of fasting of the Lord with the juice of Ikshu (sugarcane).

In Sanskrit, 'Akshaya' means hope, prosperity, joy and success and 'Tritiya' means third. Every month the tritiya comes on the Shukla Paksha, but during the Shukla Paksha in Vaishakh, the tritiya is considered auspicious. This day holds special significance as the most celebrated muhurat. On this day, any auspicious work can be done - such as a wedding, home entrance, buying clothing, jewelery, houses, land and vehicles etc.

It is believed that on this day, pind daan or any kind of donation made for the Pitros results in renewable. Taking a bath in the Ganges on this day can get rid of all sins. The war of Mahabharata had ended on this day and the Dwapar Yuga had also ended on this day.

Ganga bathing has a special importance in Hinduism and after taking Ganga bath in Brahma Muhurta on the day of Akshay Tritiya, one should worship Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi and offer barley or wheat sattu, cucumber and gram dal. Brahmanas should eat food and donate to them.

Why is it important and know some important information on Akshaya Tritiya: -

The incarnation of Akshay Kumar, son of Brahmaji.

Why Today Is Important

Birth of mother Annapurna.

Chiranjeevi Maharshi Parashurama was born that is why today there is also a Parashurama birth anniversary.

Kubera had got the treasure.

Mother Ganga had descended on Earth.

The Sun God gave the Pandavas a renewable character.

Ved Vyas ji started the epic Mahabharata with Ganesha.

The doors of the famous pilgrimage site Shri Badri Narayan Dham are opened.

The Banke Bihari temple of Brindavan has darshan of Shri Krishna Charan.

All the chariots of Lord Jagannath are started to be made.

Adi Shankaracharya composed the Kanakadhara Stotra.

Akshaya means one who is never decayed (perished) !!!

Akshaya Tritiya is a self-proven Muhurta in itself, any auspicious task can be started.

From today the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand begins. The Char Dhams are Yamanotri, Gangotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath.