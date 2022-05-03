Nepalese Muslims Are Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr Today

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Live Updates: President Bhandair and PM Deuba greet citizens asNepal celebrates Eid on Tuesday

The Muslim population around the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the most important festivals

Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday observed by Muslims around the world that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The celebration commemorates the end of the 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramadan.

Since the day of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, there may be a slight differences in the exact date observed around the world. The actual dates of Eid ul-Fitr may not be announced until close to the ending of Ramadan. It is expected to be celebrated on May 2-3 this year.

It is expected that the event will begin Tuesday, May 3, in Nepal and India. But Saudi Arabia, UAE may sight the moon on May 1, Sunday, and celebrations may continue until Friday, May 6.

The Muslim population around the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, which is one of the most important festivals. It marks the end of Ramadan, wherein charitable deeds are performed, such as feeding the poor and distributing alms. With the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end. People wear new clothes and meet with their loved ones after sighting the moon.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended her best wishes to all Nepali Muslim brothers living home and abroad on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday. Issuing a greeting message, President Bhandari wished for the happiness, peace and prosperity of all the followers of Islam in home and abroad. She also said that Eid helped strengthen the culture of tolerance and cooperation in the diverse Nepali society.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has also wished the Muslim community on the occasion.

Calling religious and cultural diversity the nation’s treasures, Prime Minister Deuba said that it was everyone’s common responsibility to protect and nurture such priceless property.

In his message, PM Deuba informed that the state had adopted a policy of protection, development and promotion of the nation’s culture and traditions.

He also expressed confidence that the festival of Id would inspire all to preserve and promote our festivals and way of life.