Kathmandu Valley Confirms 14 New Cases

May 5, 2022, 5:35 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2376 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 14 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 14 infections, Kathmandu district reported all 14 cases.

With 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,898.

