India Records 3,207 New Covid-19 Cases And 29 Deaths

India Records 3,207 New Covid-19 Cases And 29 Deaths

May 10, 2022, 8:26 a.m.

India logged 3,207 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,05,401, while the active cases dipped to 20,403, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday reports Indian media.

The death count climbed to 5,24,093 with 29 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 232 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.

Agencies

Marcos Wins Presidential Elections In Philippines: Local Media
May 10, 2022
Nepal Army To Carryout Election Focused Air Patrolling
May 09, 2022
India Logs 3,451 New Covid-19 Cases
May 09, 2022
All Domestic Flights Suspended On May 30
May 09, 2022
Ukrainian Forces Claim To Destroy Russian Military Landing Ship
May 09, 2022

More on India

India Logs 3,451 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
India Longs Over 3,000 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago
India Confirms 3,688 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Slightly Higher Than Friday By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
India Logs 2,541 Covi19 Cases On Monday, Delhi Alone Logs Over 1000 Cases By Agencies 2 weeks ago
India Record 2527 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
India Reports 2380 New Covid-19 On Thursday By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022
E-COOKING Reduce LPGs By A Correspondent May 10, 2022
Namaste Eid 2022 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022
Nepal’s Youth Power In Forthcoming Local Polls By Aarjan Dhakhwa May 10, 2022
The Emperor Of Japan Mentioned Nepal Twice On His Commemorative Keynote Speech At The Asia-Pacific Water Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75