India Records 3,207 New Covid-19 Cases And 29 Deaths

India logged 3,207 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,05,401, while the active cases dipped to 20,403, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday reports Indian media.

The death count climbed to 5,24,093 with 29 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 232 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.