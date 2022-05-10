Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.