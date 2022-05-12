Global Friendship Art Festival Nepal 2022 Inaugurated In Kathmandu

Global Friendship Art Festival Nepal 2022 Inaugurated In Kathmandu

May 12, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury inaugurated the 3rd edition of ‘Global Friendship Art Festival in Nepal’ on May 10 at Nepal Art Council in Kathmandu.

Artworks of 35 artists from Bangladesh, Nepal, India, USA, Japan, Greece and Canada are on display at the exhibition.

Addressing the program, Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Chowdhury mentioned that the exhibition will further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries which is already connected by a string of historical and civilizational linkages. He also handed over certificates of appreciation to the participating artists.

The 5 day exhibition is organized by the Bangladesh Artist Group and supported by the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
May 12, 2022
A Special Security Arrangements For Indian PM’s Visit To Lumbini
May 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 Ad Madesh Province
May 12, 2022
Nepalese Ambassador To India Dr. Shankar Sharma Presented Letters Of Credence
May 11, 2022
Involvement Of Youth And Their Issues In The Local Elections: A Case Study Of Karnali Province
May 11, 2022

More on National

A Special Security Arrangements For Indian PM’s Visit To Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Nepalese Ambassador To India Dr. Shankar Sharma Presented Letters Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 52 minutes ago
Involvement Of Youth And Their Issues In The Local Elections: A Case Study Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 31 minutes ago
Israeli Embassy Organized A Program To Celebrate The 62 Years of Establishment Of Diplomatic Relations Between Nepal And Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal, India Set to Sign An Agreement on West-Seti Hydropower Project during Indian PM Modi’s Visit to Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Namaste Eid 2022 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022
Ukraine Regains Control Over Kharkiv Pushing Back Russian Forces By Agencies May 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1 Ad Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 11 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022
Himalaya Airlines Provides Yearlong Educational Supplies To Prayas Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75