Global Friendship Art Festival Nepal 2022 Inaugurated In Kathmandu

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury inaugurated the 3rd edition of ‘Global Friendship Art Festival in Nepal’ on May 10 at Nepal Art Council in Kathmandu.

Artworks of 35 artists from Bangladesh, Nepal, India, USA, Japan, Greece and Canada are on display at the exhibition.

Addressing the program, Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Chowdhury mentioned that the exhibition will further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries which is already connected by a string of historical and civilizational linkages. He also handed over certificates of appreciation to the participating artists.

The 5 day exhibition is organized by the Bangladesh Artist Group and supported by the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu