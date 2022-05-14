India Logs 2,841 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday

India Logs 2,841 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday

May 14, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

India records 2,841 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,31,16,254. According to the Health Ministry data, the active cases dipped to 18,604 reports Indian media..

The death count climbed to 5,24,190 with 9 new fatalities today, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.

Agencies

Polling Will Be Held Again In 41 Polling Centers, Vote Counting Begins
May 14, 2022
Lhakpa Sherpa Sets Record Scaling Everest 10 Times
May 14, 2022
Russian Forces Faces Another Setback In Eastern, Southern Ukraine
May 14, 2022
UNHCR Says Over 6 Million People Left Ukraine After Russian Invasion
May 13, 2022
Ukraine Regains Control Over Kharkiv Pushing Back Russian Forces
May 12, 2022

More on India

India Records 3,207 New Covid-19 Cases And 29 Deaths By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
India Logs 3,451 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
India Longs Over 3,000 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
India Confirms 3,688 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Slightly Higher Than Friday By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
India Logs 2,541 Covi19 Cases On Monday, Delhi Alone Logs Over 1000 Cases By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
India Record 2527 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday By Agencies 2 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

Nepali Congress Workers Attacked Independent Mayoral Candidate Deepak Raj Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022
Polling Will Be Held Again In 41 Polling Centers, Vote Counting Begins By Agencies May 14, 2022
Lhakpa Sherpa Sets Record Scaling Everest 10 Times By Agencies May 14, 2022
Qatar Hands Over Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022
Russian Forces Faces Another Setback In Eastern, Southern Ukraine By Agencies May 14, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75