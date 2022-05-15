Nepali Congress Is Leading In Vote Counting In Local Elections

Results of the local level elections held on Friday have started pouring in. Nepal Congress is leading in largest number of places for the chairman and mayoral posts followed by CPN-UML.

Maoist-Center and Nepal Communist Party Unified Socialist are following two largest parties. According to a trend at 7:30 AM, Nepali Congress is leading in 220 chair persons followed by CPN-UML 160. In the deputy chair and deputy mayor NC leading in 181 place followed by UML in 172. Maoist center is leading in 95 and 98 places followed by Unified Socialist 10 and 11.

Nepali Congress has already won 6 mayor and 5 deputy mayor followed by CPN-UML 6 and 5.

As vote counting is time consuming, final results of only 20 rural municipalities having small number of voters were made public as of Saturday night.

The rural municipalities where the final results were made public are from four districts—Manang and Mustang of Gandaki Province, Dolpa of Karnali and Dadeldhura of Sudurpaschim Province. In other local levels, only the results of a few ward chairs and members were made public.

The initial results went in favour of the ruling alliance as more candidates of the ruling alliance are leading in majority of the local levels including the metropolitan cities. However, in Kathmandu Metropolitan City, independent mayoral candidate Balen Shah was leading the vote count by the time this news story was filed.

Meanwhile, RSS adds: Independent candidate Narendra Kumar Basnet won ward chair seat in Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City-1 in Rupandehi district. He obtained 636 votes.