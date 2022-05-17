Kathmandu District Longs 7 New Cases

Kathmandu District Longs 7 New Cases

May 17, 2022, 5:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3565 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 7 infections, Kathmandu district rerecorded 6 and Lalitpur 1.

With 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,022.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 8 Recoveries
May 17, 2022
U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Inaugurates Final Health Post In Makwanpur
May 17, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport Comes Into An Operation
May 17, 2022
Balen Shah Leading The Race with Over 4500 Votes
May 17, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible Madesh Province, Bagmati Province
May 17, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 8 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Six MoUs Signed Between Nepal And India By Agencies 23 hours, 45 minutes ago
Kathmandu District Longs 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 54 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 59 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 2 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

OTHER COMMISSIONS: In The haze By Keshab Poudel May 17, 2022
U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Inaugurates Final Health Post In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport Comes Into An Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2022
The Opening Of The Airport Is A Milestone In Nepal’s Aviation And Tourism Sectors By Arnaud Cauchois May 17, 2022
Balen Shah Leading The Race with Over 4500 Votes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2022
Senior Advocate Bishnu Bhusal Has Scaled Mount Everest. By Agencies May 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75