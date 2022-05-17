Russia Agree To Evacuate Wounded Soldiers From Azovstal

Russia's defense ministry says it has agreed to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from a steel plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The announcement came on Monday amid continued fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the eastern parts of the country.

The ministry said Russian troops backed by missiles destroyed Ukrainian munitions depots and command posts in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv.

The governor of Kharkiv told local media that Ukrainian troops have reached the border with Russia and are regaining lost territory.

On Monday, the Russian defense ministry announced that it had reached an agreement with the Ukrainians on the removal of wounded soldiers from the Azovstal steelworks.

The Ukrainians have been demanding their evacuation.

The ministry said those soldiers will be taken to a medical facility in Donetsk. The facility is under the control of pro-Russian forces.