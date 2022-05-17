U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Inaugurates Final Health Post In Makwanpur

U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Inaugurates Final Health Post In Makwanpur

May 17, 2022, 11:38 a.m.

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal, Randy W. Berry, along with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Nepal Mission Director Sepideh Keyvanshad, participated in an inauguration ceremony for the Kankada Health Post in Makwanpur.

The U.S. government, through USAID, has partnered with the National Reconstruction Authority; Ministry of Health and Population; and Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology to rebuild 29 permanent schools and seven health facilities in earthquake-hit districts. This event marked the completion of USAID's earthquake reconstruction outside Kathmandu Valley.

During the event, Ambassador Berry said, “The U.S. government continues to prioritize access to health services and education for the Nepali people most in need. As part of this commitment, we partnered with the Government of Nepal to construct this health post in one of the most remote parts of Makwanpur, which will benefit one of the most disadvantaged communities. This reflects the longstanding friendship and continued support of the American people to help rebuild a safer Nepal."

unnamed (2).jpg

According to a press release issued by The U.S. Embassy in Nepal,since the 2015 earthquakes, the U.S. government has invested more than $190 million in earthquake response and recovery. Our support has allowed children and families to continue receiving health services and education. We have built more than the physical infrastructure, which this health post symbolizes. This building shows the collaboration between USAID and the Government of Nepal to ensure every family in Nepal is entitled to quality health care and a safe place to receive it.

This handover shows the United States’ continued commitment to support the Government of Nepal to build back safer and ensure quality health care and education for Nepal’s children and families, with these facilities benefiting more than 240,000 Nepalis. For 75 years, the United States has had a strong and enduring partnership with Nepal, and we look forward to continuing our friendship.

unnamed (1).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu District Longs 7 New Cases
May 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 8 Recoveries
May 17, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport Comes Into An Operation
May 17, 2022
Balen Shah Leading The Race with Over 4500 Votes
May 17, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible Madesh Province, Bagmati Province
May 17, 2022

More on National

OTHER COMMISSIONS: In The haze By Keshab Poudel 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Prime Minister Deuba And Prime Minister Modi Held Bilateral Talks In Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 12 minutes ago
Indian PM Modi Returns Home After Completing Visit To Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 25 minutes ago
Shivapuri National Park Clean Campaign Organized As A Part Of Europe Week 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Nepali Congress Workers Attacked Independent Mayoral Candidate Deepak Raj Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Lhakpa Sherpa Sets Record Scaling Everest 10 Times By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu District Longs 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 18 New Cases And 8 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport Comes Into An Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2022
The Opening Of The Airport Is A Milestone In Nepal’s Aviation And Tourism Sectors By Arnaud Cauchois May 17, 2022
Balen Shah Leading The Race with Over 4500 Votes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2022
Senior Advocate Bishnu Bhusal Has Scaled Mount Everest. By Agencies May 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75