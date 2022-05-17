Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Possible Madesh Province, Bagmati Province

May 17, 2022, 7:20 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province with hilly regions of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province with hilly regions of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province with hilly regions of Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

