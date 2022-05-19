China Eastern To Start Kathmandu-Kunming Direct Flights From May 30: Ambassador Hou

China Eastern To Start Kathmandu-Kunming Direct Flights From May 30: Ambassador Hou

May 19, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi informed Home Minsiter Bal Krishna Khand that preparations have been made for a direct flight from Kathmandu to Kunming, China, from May 30.

Ambassador Hou had informed Home Minister Khand that there would be direct flight from Kathmandu to Kunming and from Kunming to Kathmandu.

She paid a courtesy call on Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand on Wednesday.

During the meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Singha Durbar, bilateral relations and exchange of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, according to Madhusudan Bhattarai, press coordinator of the Home Minister.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hou congratulated Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba for holding the local elections successfully.

Ambassador Hou also conveyed Chinese President’s message regarding the election. She said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed that the process of electing people’s representatives from the people themselves was a good one and congratulated Prime Minister Deuba for accomplishing the task.

She said that she had visited various places where the elections were held and was happy to see the people’s participation in the election with enthusiasm.

Ambassador Hou thanked the security forces through the Home Minister for the good security arrangements during the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kuwait’s Jazeera To Conduct Three Flights A Week To Kuwait From GBIA
May 19, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally cloudy in Province 1 And Madesh Province
May 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 8 Recoveries
May 18, 2022
Naveen Srivastava Appointed India's Ambassador To Nepal
May 18, 2022
Balen Maintains Lead In KMC Vote Count
May 18, 2022

More on National

Naveen Srivastava Appointed India's Ambassador To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
OTHER COMMISSIONS: In The haze By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 20 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Inaugurates Final Health Post In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Prime Minister Deuba And Prime Minister Modi Held Bilateral Talks In Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Indian PM Modi Returns Home After Completing Visit To Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Shivapuri National Park Clean Campaign Organized As A Part Of Europe Week 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Kuwait’s Jazeera To Conduct Three Flights A Week To Kuwait From GBIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
India Logs 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies May 19, 2022
Russian Forces Takes Full Control of Mariupol By Agencies May 19, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally cloudy in Province 1 And Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 8 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2022
Balen Maintains Lead In KMC Vote Count By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75