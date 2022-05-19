Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma

Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder paid a courtesy call upon Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Nepal Army headwaiter.
According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, they discussed the matter of bilateral relations and mutual interest during the meeting.
Nepal Army holds the view that these kinds of meeting helps to further strengthen existing warmly relations between the two countries.
VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75