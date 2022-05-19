Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma

Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma

May 19, 2022, 12:04 p.m.

Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder paid a courtesy call upon Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Nepal Army headwaiter.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, they discussed the matter of bilateral relations and mutual interest during the meeting.

Nepal Army holds the view that these kinds of meeting helps to further strengthen existing warmly relations between the two countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sri Lanka’s Role In Getting Recognition For Vesak Day Highlighted
May 19, 2022
U.S. Delivers Disaster Relief system To Nepal
May 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Longs 8 New Cases
May 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 9 Recoveries
May 19, 2022
China Eastern To Start Kathmandu-Kunming Direct Flights From May 30: Ambassador Hou
May 19, 2022

More on National

U.S. Delivers Disaster Relief system To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours ago
China Eastern To Start Kathmandu-Kunming Direct Flights From May 30: Ambassador Hou By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 29 minutes ago
Naveen Srivastava Appointed India's Ambassador To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
OTHER COMMISSIONS: In The haze By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 6 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry Inaugurates Final Health Post In Makwanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Prime Minister Deuba And Prime Minister Modi Held Bilateral Talks In Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Has Consistently Supported Israel’s Right To Live In Peace By BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL May 19, 2022
Sri Lanka’s Role In Getting Recognition For Vesak Day Highlighted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Longs 8 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
Kuwait’s Jazeera To Conduct Three Flights A Week To Kuwait From GBIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2022
India Logs 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies May 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75