Weather Forecast: Generally cloudy in Province 1 And Madesh Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces and , chances of moderate rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

