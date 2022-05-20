Nepal Heritage Society And NMB Bank Ink Agreement To Protect And Promote Heritage

President of Nepal Heritage Society Ambica Shrestha and Chief Executive Officer of NMB Bank Sunil KC signed a bilateral agreement for the protection and promotion of heritage sites at Dwarika Hotel.

During the signing ceremony, officials of both Nepal Heritage Society and NMB were present. Nepal Heritage Society has been launching various programs to protect and promote the heritage of Nepal for the last 40 years. It also annually publishes the slovenlier on World Heritage day.

Society has also been organizing the programs like heritage walks to generate awareness of the importance of heritage sites in Nepal.

General secretary of Society Dharma Raj Shakya said that the society has been organizing various programs to promote and protect Nepalese heritage since its establishment.

Head of Marketing of NMB Bank Pranisha Shrestha said that the bank will work in close collaboration with the society to protect the Nepalese historic heritage sites.