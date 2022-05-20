Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

May 20, 2022, 6:52 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of the country along with Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and hilly regions of the country.

Generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

