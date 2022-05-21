Excited To Be In Beautiful Nepal: Under Secretary Uzra Zeya

Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights of the United States of America and its Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya has arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day visit on Friday.

“Celebrating Nepal’s commitment to human rights, I was honored to be joined by @UnderSecStateJ and First Lady Arzu Deuba to hand over the International Women of Courage Award to Bhumika Shrestha for her amazing achievements helping the #LGBTQI+ community,” tweets U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry.

Under Secretary Uzra Zeya upon her arrival tweeted, “Excited to be in beautiful Nepal with @USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Anjali Kaur to discuss the strong partnership between in advancing democracy and human rights for all.”

Protocol Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Manahari Dangal welcomed the visiting guests at the Tribhuvan International Airport. Zeya is leading a four-member delegation.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral ties between the USA and Nepal.

A spokesperson for the MoFA Sewa Lamsal said that both the countries are intensifying bilateral exchanges at multiple fronts to mark the occasion and develop the relations to a newer height.

Speaking at a press briefing at the ministry on Friday, she added that some new bilateral activities are also likely to take off on the occasion.

The US Government said that Zeya’s visit to India and Nepal is to deepen cooperation on human rights and democratic governance goals and to advance humanitarian priorities. “She will also discuss partnering with India and Nepal during this Year of Action for the Summit for Democracy,” it said in a statement on May 16.

According to Lamsal, Zeya is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sher Bahadur, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Narayan Khadka, and Minister for Home Affairs, Bal Krishna Khand, on Sunday. She will also hold an interaction program with the Tibetan refugees in Kathmandu on Saturday.

After arriving in Kathmandu, Zeya said in a tweet that she was excited to be in Nepal to discuss the strong partnership between advancing democracy and human rights for all.

Likewise, Ambassador of the USA to Nepal, Randy Berry tweeted that he was thrilled to have Zeya here and show her beautiful Nepal.

Zeya arrived in Nepal after concluding her four-day visit to India. Her delegation includes USAID’s Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia, Anjali Kaur.

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Embassy Nepal Face Book