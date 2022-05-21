Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province And Bagmati Province

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madesh Province And Bagmati Province

May 21, 2022, 7:28 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces tonight.

