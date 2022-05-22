Kathmandu Logs 6 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1696 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 6 infections, 3 cases confirms in Kathmandu district and 3 in Lalitpur.

With 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,068.