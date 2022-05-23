U.S. Undersecretary Uzra Zeya calls on PM Deuba

U.S. Undersecretary Uzra Zeya calls on PM Deuba

May 23, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

A delegation led by US Undersecretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, held a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

“It was a pleasure receiving the US delegation led by Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights @UnderSecStateJ. We exchanged views on Nepal-US relations and matters of mutual interests,” PM Deuba tweeted.

FTVTplHacAAHwrf.jpg

In the meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs at Singhadurbar, discussions were held on Nepal-US relations and various issues of mutual interest.

They also discussed issues of bilateral development cooperation and relations on the occasion of the 75th year of Nepal-US diplomatic ties.

The U.S. Under Secretary also called on Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand at his office. During the meeting, Minister Khand thanked the US leader for the US assistance in the post-earthquake reconstruction, and COVID-19 control and prevention.

Zeya-with-HM.jpg

Stating that Nepal was committed to the security sensitivities of Nepal's neighboring countries India and China, Khand praised the US role played for freedom, human rights and democracy.

Minister Khand also expressed gratitude to the US government for supporting the third-country resettlement of Bhutanese refugees from Nepal.

Likewise, US Undersecretary Zeya thanked the Nepal government for ratifying the US grant assistance MCC from the parliament and moving towards development path and poverty alleviation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government To Provide Subsidy To Encourage Electric Cooking: Minister Badu
May 23, 2022
Balen Shah Is Close To Win KMC Mayor Elections While Vote Counting Completes In 716 Local Levels
May 23, 2022
Shreejana Rana conferred Draupadi Samman Patra 2022
May 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province
May 23, 2022
Kathmandu Logs 6 New Cases
May 22, 2022

More on National

GBIA Linking Buddhist Land By Keshab Poudel 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Nepal Army Collects Over 30,000 KG Of Wastes From Major Mountains By Agencies 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
Balen Shah Is Close To Win KMC Mayor Elections While Vote Counting Completes In 716 Local Levels By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
Indian Prime Minister’s Lumbini Visit: Re-affirming The Age-old Cultural Bond By Sharachchandra Bhandary 20 hours, 16 minutes ago
Excited To Be In Beautiful Nepal: Under Secretary Uzra Zeya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
26 Nepalese Attended Educational MASHAV Training In Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Government To Provide Subsidy To Encourage Electric Cooking: Minister Badu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2022
LOCAL POLLS Nepali Congress Lead By A Correspondent May 23, 2022
Shreejana Rana conferred Draupadi Samman Patra 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Criticizes US-led Indo-Pacific Initiative By Agencies May 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 23, 2022
Kathmandu Logs 6 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

OL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75