Renu Dahal Reelected Mayor Of Bharatpur

Renu Dahal, Maoist Center leader, has been reelected as Mayor of Bharatpur Municipality. Similarly, Nepali Congress candidate Chitra Sen Adhikari elected as deputy mayor.

Dahal secured 52030 votes while her nearest rival CPN-UML candidate Bijaya Subedi secured 39581 votes/

Similarly, independent candidate Jagnath Paudel secured 14728 votes. Similarly, NC Adhikari received 52803 votes defeating RPP candidate Himala Gurung with the margin of 22191 votes. Gurung received 30612 votes.