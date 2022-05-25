Nepal Imported LPG Worth Of Rs.52 Billion In The Last Ten Months

Nepal Imported LPG Worth Of Rs.52 Billion In The Last Ten Months

May 25, 2022, 7:55 a.m.

Nepal imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worth Rs. 52 billion in the last ten months. According to the data released by the Department of Customs, Nepal has imported petroleum products worth Rs. 243.96 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year.

Similarly, Nepal imported petrol worth Rs. 54.83 billion, aviation fuel worth Rs. 11.27 billion, kerosene Rs. 1.29 billion, lubricants worth Rs. 5.22 billion and petroleum bitumen worth Rs. 6.92 billion have been imported.

Diesel is the most imported commodity in the first ten months of the current fiscal year. Diesel worth Rs. 123.70 billion has been imported during the period.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Save The Children-Nepal Organizes Workshop On RCCE
May 25, 2022
School Building Constructed Under A Grant Assistance Of The Government Of India In Pokhara
May 25, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province
May 25, 2022
Nepal Foreign Service Day Observed (Photo Feature)
May 24, 2022
Japanese Government Honors Former Governor Rana
May 24, 2022

More on Economy

Induction Stoves Will Be Encouraged To Replace Cooking Gas: President Bhandari By Agencies 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
NEA And GGGI Korea Signs Agreement For Green Hydrogen By Agencies 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Government To Revise Electricity Tariff To Displace LPG: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 17 minutes ago
ECONOMY Widening BOP By A Correspondent 23 hours, 53 minutes ago
Labour Market Recovery Goes Into Reverse: ILO By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Ministry Of Energy To Announce New Policy To Promote E-cooking By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Long History Of People-To-People Exchange Between Japan And Nepal. By Yutaka Kikuta May 25, 2022
Save The Children-Nepal Organizes Workshop On RCCE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
School Building Constructed Under A Grant Assistance Of The Government Of India In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022
21 People Died In Texas School Shooting By Agencies May 25, 2022
North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missiles By Agencies May 25, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75