Nepal Imported LPG Worth Of Rs.52 Billion In The Last Ten Months

Nepal imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worth Rs. 52 billion in the last ten months. According to the data released by the Department of Customs, Nepal has imported petroleum products worth Rs. 243.96 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year.

Similarly, Nepal imported petrol worth Rs. 54.83 billion, aviation fuel worth Rs. 11.27 billion, kerosene Rs. 1.29 billion, lubricants worth Rs. 5.22 billion and petroleum bitumen worth Rs. 6.92 billion have been imported.

Diesel is the most imported commodity in the first ten months of the current fiscal year. Diesel worth Rs. 123.70 billion has been imported during the period.