Replacing The LPG By Electricity Is The Priority Of The Government: Minister Karki

May 25, 2022, 7:50 p.m.

Minister of Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, who is also a spokesperson for the government, said the government has already developed a policy to replace petroleum products by promoting electricity in kitchen and road transport.

Replying to queries in a regular press briefing, minister Karki said that there is no alternative before us other than to displace LPG from the kitchen supplying electricity with a subsidy in the kitchen and road. “This will help to reduce the air pollution as well,” said Minister Karki.

“At a time when the electricity generation has been increasing in the country, the government will encourage electric cooking at the household level. The government will revise tariffs on the use of electricity and lift all the excuse and custom duty in the import of electric appliances like induction stoves and e-cooker,” said Minister Karki. “Replace the LPG with electricity is the priority policy of the government.

