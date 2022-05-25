School Building Constructed Under A Grant Assistance Of The Government Of India In Pokhara

Namgya C. Khampa, Charge’d Affaires, Embassy of India, Kathmandu inaugurated the new School Building of Shree Arwa Bijaya Secondary School, Pokhara Metropolitan City-13, Dhand Bensi, Kaski District.

Shree Arwa Bijaya Secondary School is an old established school in Kaski District. The project was undertaken with the grant assistance from Government of India at the cost of NRs.36.30 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in Education Sector as a High Impact Community Development Project. This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 AzadiKaAmritMahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India’s independence.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 57 HICDPs are in Gandaki Pradesh, including 11 completed projects in Kaski District.

India and Nepal enjoy multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this school project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education.