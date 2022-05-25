WVI- Nepal Impacts 220,000 Children In 2021

World Vision International (WVI) Nepal, a child focus organisation working for the well-being of children in Nepal for more than 2 decades, disseminated achievements and best practices of the 2021 program in the areas of strengthening systems, service delivery, innovation, and solutions to improve the lives of the most vulnerable children and families in rural and semi-urban communities of Nepal.

The event saw the participation of children, community representatives, Government, donors, civil society, media, and partner organisations.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Uma Regmi said, “today's children are the leaders of tomorrow. World Vision International Nepal's investment in the field of children for over 20 years has helped bring about change in their overall development. At the same time, the role of (I)NGOs is important for the empowerment of women in Nepal. A lot of women in our society are facing some form of domestic violence. To end violence against women, we need to focus on their capacity building and economic development. Therefore, I believe that all the (I) NGOs, including World Vision will work to make a positive impact in the lives of children and women in the coming days.”

Acting National Director of WVI Nepal, Anubhaw Adhikari said, “although 2021 was a challenging year, WVI Nepal together with partners, children, and communities was able to positively impact more than 330 thousand individuals including 220 thousand children through its education, livelihood, health and child protection programmes. in Nepal. This is our promise to continue making a contribution to the most vulnerable children and communities in Nepal to have life in all fullness in coming years together with our partners.”

In 2021, there were 19,395 children under 5 who received health monitoring; 16,875 reading materials distributed to community-based reading camps and 4,597 families received production inputs to increase their productivity.

In responding to the second wave of COVID19, WVI Nepal delivered Emergency Response that reached over 66 thousand vulnerable children, 135 thousand adults, and 8,612 households. WVI Nepal’s five-year campaign “It Takes Nepal to End Child Marriage” continues showing results in Child Friendly Local Government (CFLG) initiatives.

In the total of the year 2021, 13 CFLG declaration processes were supported by World Vision International Nepal. The Annual Progress Dissemination Event was graced by Cherian Thomas, Regional Leader for World Vision South Asia and Pacific, who highlighted the need for concerted effort for the wellbeing of vulnerable children and communities in Nepal. He thanked all the stakeholders on behalf of World Vision International for their continuous support to WVI Nepal to ensure better future for the children, while expressing interest for collaboration in the coming days.