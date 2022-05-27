Balendra,,Sunita Elected Mayor And Deputy Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Respectively

An independent candidate for the post of Mayor of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Balendra Sah has been elected with 61,767 votes.

According to the office of the chief returning officer of Kathmandu, Sah's closest rival, Srijana Singh of Nepali Congress, got 38,341 votes while Keshav Sthapit of CPN (UML) secured 38,117 votes.

Sunita Dangol of CPN (UML) has been elected the deputy mayor of the KMC garnering 68,612 votes.

Her nearest rival, CPN (Unified Socialist) candidate Rameshwar Shrestha got only 23,805 votes. As Srijana Singha for mayor, Shrestha was also the common candidate of the five party ruling alliance for the post of deputy mayor.

The Election Commission will, however, hold a special function to officially announce the victory of the candidates and congratulate them tomorrow morning although it unveiled the results of the vote count of the candidates and the winner today reports The Rising Nepal.