Government Announces Singhdurbar LPG Free And Announces To Transfer Subsidy From LPG To Electric Cooking

Government To Transfer Subsidy From LPG To Electric Cooking

May 29, 2022, 7:01 p.m.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has announced to review subsidy given to LPG by the government. Announcing to review of the subsidy given in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Minister Sharma in his annual budget for 2079/080 said that the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply is doing homework to promote electric stoves instead of providing subsidies to LPG.

Minister Sharma said that the Singhdurbar to be free of gas cylinders to promote electric stove usage and metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities follow suit.

It is mentioned in the budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-023 that gas stoves will be removed and electric stoves will be installed in the government offices of the metropolis within three months.

The use of electric stoves will be made nationwide by displacing gas stoves within the next seven months. Traditional brick kilns will be converted into electric brick kilns

Despite increasing the price to Rs.1800, Nepal Oil Corporation is currently giving per cylinder Rs. 1050 subsidy in LPG. NOC has already given the green signal to transfer the present subsidy given to LPG to electric cooking.

