Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightening In Province 1

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightening In Province 1

June 2, 2022, 8:37 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is possible at a few places of Province 1 and Madesh Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the provinces tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is possible at a few places of Province 1 and Madesh Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Logs 8 New Cases
Jun 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 8 Recoveries
Jun 02, 2022
Gulmi Hospital Upgrades Its Health Information System
Jun 02, 2022
Israel Remembers B.P. Koirala
Jun 01, 2022
Kamala Tuladhar, Bina Rana And Mirdula Rajbhandari, And Subekchya KC Elected President,Vice President, Tresurer and Secretary Of Zonta Club
Jun 01, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightening To Occur By LIATILE PUTSOA 1 day, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5 New Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Reain In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rain In Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Kalu Pande Remembered By Agencies Jun 02, 2022
Kathmandu Logs 8 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 8 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2022
Patan Durbar Square Is Back To Its Former Glory By Dr. Rohit Ranjitkar Jun 02, 2022
Gulmi Hospital Upgrades Its Health Information System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2022
Balen Shah Hope Of Youth By Aarjan Dhakhwa Jun 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75