Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightening In Province 1

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is possible at some places of Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the provinces.

