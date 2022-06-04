Kathmandu Confirms 8 New Cases

Kathmandu Logs 8 New Cases

June 4, 2022, 4:57 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 957 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 8 infections, Kathmandu district records 7 and Lalitpur 1 cases.

With 8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,187.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Exports 39 MW Surplus Electricity To India
Jun 04, 2022
The U.S. Supported To Restore Dzong Monastery In Mustang
Jun 04, 2022
World Bank Provides $80 Million To Improve Water Supply In Nepal
Jun 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 9 Recoveries
Jun 04, 2022
Rato Machhindranath, Minnath And Bhoto Jatra 2022
Jun 04, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Kathmandu Logs16 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 19 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Kathmandu Logs 8 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 11 New Cases And 8 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Gulmi Hospital Upgrades Its Health Information System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Exports 39 MW Surplus Electricity To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2022
The U.S. Supported To Restore Dzong Monastery In Mustang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2022
World Bank Provides $80 Million To Improve Water Supply In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2022
India Logs Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In Three Months By Agencies Jun 04, 2022
Rato Machhindranath, Minnath And Bhoto Jatra 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2022
Ukrainian Fighters Are Trying To Push Back Russian Forces From Luhansk By Agencies Jun 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75