Kathmandu Confirms 8 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 957 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 8 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 8 infections, Kathmandu district records 7 and Lalitpur 1 cases.

With 8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,187.