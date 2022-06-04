World Bank Provides $80 Million To Improve Water Supply In Nepal

World Bank Provides $80 Million to Improve Water Supply and Sanitation Services in Nepal

June 4, 2022, 4:59 p.m.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved an $80 million project to help Nepal improve the delivery of water and sanitation services and promote integrated water resources management.

“This project aims to strengthen the delivery of water and sanitation services at the local level by building the capacity of municipalities and thereby supporting Nepal’s historic transition to federalism, while at the same time addressing critical gaps in water and sanitation infrastructure that hinder Nepal’s economic progress,” said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The Water Sector Governance and Infrastructure Support Project will be implemented in strategic towns and rural municipalities in Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces. Both provinces have low access to water supply and sanitation services, a higher incidence of poverty, and are vulnerable to climate change.

The project will help the local governments develop viable institutions to deliver water supply and sanitation services sustainably and efficiently. The project will also strengthen the accountability of the sector to customers by building the monitoring and regulatory capacity of provincial and federal government agencies in the sector. These will be complemented by investments in construction and rehabilitation of vital water supply and sanitation infrastructure, as well as water-quality surveillance facilities and monitoring systems.

“Through this project, we look forward to supporting the government of Nepal’s efforts to transform the water and sanitation by applying best practices in climate resilience, gender equality, social inclusion and citizen engagement – all of which are essential for delivering effective, equitable and inclusive services to local communities,” said Feriha Mukuve Mugisha, Water Resources Specialist and the Task Team Leader for the Project.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

