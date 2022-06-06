India Establish National Food Laboratory To Test Food Entering India From Nepal In Raxaul

India Establish National Food Laboratory To Test Food Entering India From Nepal In Raxaul

June 6, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

A food laboratory for testing food samples entering India from Nepal has been set up in Raxaul of India today.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has inaugurated the National Food Laboratory (NFL) in Raxaul of India on June 5.

According to a press release by the Embassy of India in Nepal, the inauguration took place in the presence of Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Govervment of Nepal, Mahendra Rai Yadav.

The NFL at Raxaul, established by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is a modern facility equipped with advanced facilities and infrastructure for testing of food samples entering India. It will support enhanced bilateral trade between India and Nepal by reducing the time taken for testing samples of food and agricultural exports of Nepal which currently need to be sent to Delhi or Kolkata for testing, read the press release.

The creation of an upgraded laboratory at Raxaul was a longstanding request of Nepal’s exporters which now stands fulfilled. The NFL is yet another reflection of India’s commitment to improve connectivity, trade and border infrastructure with Nepal as part of its “Neighbourhood First” policy, the embassy said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Monsoon Lands In Eastern Nepal A Week Earlier
Jun 06, 2022
Russia Will Strike If Long-Range Rocket Systems Are Supplied To Ukraine: Putin
Jun 06, 2022
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rains In Province1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki
Jun 06, 2022
Kumar Shasti And Sithi Nakha 2022: The Birthday Of Kumar And Important Day For Newar Community
Jun 05, 2022
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Meets Danish State Secretary Lotte Machon
Jun 05, 2022

More on National

NEPAL FOREIGN SERVICE DAY: Recognition For Contribution By Keshab Poudel 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Nepal Army Collected 34 Tonnes Of Waste From Four Mountains By Agencies 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Meets Danish State Secretary Lotte Machon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours ago
NEPAL WED 2022: Environment, Development ,Foreign Hand And Nigjadh Airport By Keshab Poudel 23 hours, 50 minutes ago
The U.S. Supported To Restore Dzong Monastery In Mustang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Civil Society Leaders Slam Directives Of International Relations Committee On Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

LOCAL POLLS: Independent Test By A Correspondent Jun 06, 2022
Monsoon Lands In Eastern Nepal A Week Earlier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2022
Russia Will Strike If Long-Range Rocket Systems Are Supplied To Ukraine: Putin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2022
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rains In Province1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 06, 2022
Kumar Shasti And Sithi Nakha 2022: The Birthday Of Kumar And Important Day For Newar Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2022
Kathmandu Logs 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75