India Establish National Food Laboratory To Test Food Entering India From Nepal In Raxaul

A food laboratory for testing food samples entering India from Nepal has been set up in Raxaul of India today.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has inaugurated the National Food Laboratory (NFL) in Raxaul of India on June 5.

According to a press release by the Embassy of India in Nepal, the inauguration took place in the presence of Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Govervment of Nepal, Mahendra Rai Yadav.

The NFL at Raxaul, established by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is a modern facility equipped with advanced facilities and infrastructure for testing of food samples entering India. It will support enhanced bilateral trade between India and Nepal by reducing the time taken for testing samples of food and agricultural exports of Nepal which currently need to be sent to Delhi or Kolkata for testing, read the press release.

The creation of an upgraded laboratory at Raxaul was a longstanding request of Nepal’s exporters which now stands fulfilled. The NFL is yet another reflection of India’s commitment to improve connectivity, trade and border infrastructure with Nepal as part of its “Neighbourhood First” policy, the embassy said.