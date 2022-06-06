Monsoon Lands In Eastern Nepal A Week Earlier

Metrological Forecast Division Of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology announced that monsoon of this year entered Nepal on Sunday (June 5) from Eastern Nepal, a week ahead of normal date.

Currently, it is raining in parts of Province 1 and a few places of the western region including the Kathmandu Valley.

The monsoon which started in Kerala, India, on May 29 entered Nepal earlier than expected date this year, said Shameer Shrestha, a senior meteorologist at the Metrological Forecast Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Last year, the monsoon had started three days ahead of the normal date but this time it began eight days earlier. “The current rainfall in the Valley and other western parts is not because of the monsoon because it takes a few days for it to spread all over the country,” Shrestha said.

The monsoon season in Nepal typically begins in the second week of June, but this does not guarantee that it will begin at the given time every year, he said.

According to a recent prediction released by DHM, there is a 35 to 45 per cent probability that the northern parts of Province 1, most parts of Madhes Province, and the southern part of Bagmati Province will receive normal precipitation during this season.

Meanwhile, the remaining areas have a 35 to 65 per cent probability to witness above-normal rainfall.