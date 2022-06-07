Danish Delegation Meets Speaker Of House Of Representatives

Visiting Danish delegation has paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Agni Prasad Sapkota.

At the meeting held at Shankar hall in the parliament building today, Speaker Sapkota observed that the relations between Nepal and Denmark have been cordial ever since the diplomatic relation was established 55 years ago.

He also expressed thanks to the people and government of Denmark for the assistance provided to Nepal in the sectors of education, energy, good governance and decentralization.

Mentioning Denmark's global fame for good governance, the Speaker said that Nepal was willing to learn from Denmark's success in ensuring good governance.

He also appreciated the proposal of the delegation for cooperation with the political parties in Nepal and stressed the need for expanding the people-to-people relations between the two friendly countries.