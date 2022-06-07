Mountain Clean-up Campaign 2022 Concluded

The third edition of the Mountain Clean-up Campaign 2022, led by the Nepali Army in coordination with several government institutions, and donor organizations, and with the participation of the Rotary Club of Nagarjun has successfully concluded.

The campaign was celebrated at an event hosted by The Coca-Cola Foundation at Hotel Yak and Yeti on Sunday, which is World Environment Day where various stakeholders, campaign partners, and government officials including Mr. Gopal Prasad Aryal, Director-General of the Department of Environment were present.

Over 33,800 Kg of waste (7,227 Kgs Biodegradable and 26,650 Kgs Non-Biodegradable) were collected from four mountains; Mt. Everest, and Mt. Lhotse, Mt. Manaslu, and Mt. Kanchenjunga, and brought back to Kathmandu. The waste will be verified and then handed over to the recycling partner for further segregation, recycling and waste management.

“Congratulations to the Nepali Army for a successful Mountain Clean-Up Campaign and Coca-Cola for showing a U.S. company’s commitment to sustainability in Nepal,” writes U.S. Embassy, Nepal in Face Book Page.

Similarly, the Director of the Mountain Cleaning Campaign, shared “We were able to collect over 33,000 Kgs of waste, from 4 different mountains. The journey was undoubtedly challenging and risky due to the weather condition and high altitude, but the satisfaction of completing the campaign and being able to do our part in preserving the pride of the nation is really fulfilling. All thanks to the untiring support from all our environmentally responsible partners. I express my sincere appreciation to The Coca-Cola Foundation for their continued support since the very beginning of this campaign.”

Photo Courtesy: U.S Embassy Nepal Face Book

The campaign officially began on April 5th, cleaning 4 mountains in Nepal that tower above 8,000 meters including Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse, Mt. Manaslu, and Mt. Kanchenjunga. The expedition team had 77 dedicated members including Nepali Army personnel and Sherpa supporters.

Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation stated, “The Coca-Cola Foundation's partnership with the Mountain Clean-up campaign signals the strong commitment to bringing people together to support a debris-free environment. These Himalayan mountains are iconic for their natural beauty and cultural relevance to the people of Nepal. This strong nature-culture bond plays a key role in conserving habitats. The Coca-Cola Foundation’s support seeks to ensure the mountains remain pristine for many years to come and hopefully such initiatives will help drive even more climate action in Nepal and across the world.”