Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudupaschim

Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudupaschim

June 7, 2022, 7:05 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Madesh Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Supreme Court Bar Condemns Parliamentary Committee Direction On Nijgardh Verdict
Jun 07, 2022
Danish Delegation Meets Speaker Of House Of Representatives
Jun 07, 2022
BIMSTEC Must Be Enabled To Realize The Regional Aspirations Of Peace: PM Deuba
Jun 06, 2022
Kathmandu District Logs 5 New Cases
Jun 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 8 Recoveries
Jun 06, 2022

More on Weather

Monsoon Lands In Eastern Nepal A Week Earlier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rains In Province1, Madhesh, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: :Light Rain Is Likely In Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightening In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Relative Versus Absolute By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Jun 07, 2022
NEPAL-CHINA Meeting With Purpose By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2022
HUMAN RIGHTS Something Wrong By A Correspondent Jun 07, 2022
Supreme Court Bar Condemns Parliamentary Committee Direction On Nijgardh Verdict By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2022
Danish Delegation Meets Speaker Of House Of Representatives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2022
India Logs 4518 New Covid-19 Cases On Monday By Agencies Jun 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75