Weather Forecast: Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudupaschim

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

