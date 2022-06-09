Commander Of The United States Army Pacific Command Charles A. Flynn Arrived

Commander Of The United States Army Pacific Command Charles A. Flynn Arrived

June 9, 2022, 4:40 p.m.

General Charles A. Flynn, Commander of the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) of the United States of America, has arrived in Kathmandu on an official visit on June 09, 2022.

“He was welcomed by Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki at the TIA,” tweeted NA Spokesperson.

According to the Nepali Army, Commanding General Flynn will be on a four-day visit to Nepal. He is coming to Nepal to wrap up his four-day visit to India.

Flynn had a bilateral meeting with the Indian Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) Manoj Pande on Tuesday. Nepali Army Spokesperson and Brigadier General Narayan Silwal talking to Rising Nepal on Wednesday said that US military officials under the leadership of Flynn were coming to Nepal on a goodwill visit. According to him, Flynn is scheduled to meet Chief of the Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma on Friday.

Flynn will speak at an event hosted by the US Embassy in Kathmandu. Ahead of Prime Minister Deuba's forthcoming visit to the United States, CoAS Sharma is scheduled to visit the USA this June.

"A warm welcome to Commanding General of Charles A. Flynn! General Flynn will reaffirm 75 yrs of cooperation during courtesy calls with gov't officials, tour Birendra Peace Operations Training Center & view Mt. Everest w/ the ACOAS Lt Gen Rana", tweets Twitter

