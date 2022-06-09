French Ambassador To Nepal And Mayor Balen Discuss Avenues Of Cooperation

Ambassador of France to Nepal Gilles BOURBAO calls on the mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah at his office today. During the meeting, they discussed various areas of cooperation.

“Relationship between two Countries should never be "One Way". We discussed about how we can contribute with our Art and Architecture to the French People, and receive world-class Technology from them. “Arniko Built Beijing" should not be limited to History Books tweets Mayor Balen Shah.Tweet

“Was a pleasure to call on Mayor @shahbalen and discuss his priorities & explore avenues of cooperation especially in the field of public service delivery i.e. waste management etc. Also discussed cultural/artistic exchanges which could benefit both countries,” tweets French Embassy in Nepal.Twitter