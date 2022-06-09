French Ambassador To Nepal And Mayor Balen Discuss Avenues Of Cooperation

French Ambassador To Nepal And Mayor Balen Discuss Avenues Of Cooperation

June 9, 2022, 4:52 p.m.

Ambassador of France to Nepal Gilles BOURBAO calls on the mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah at his office today. During the meeting, they discussed various areas of cooperation.

“Relationship between two Countries should never be "One Way". We discussed about how we can contribute with our Art and Architecture to the French People, and receive world-class Technology from them. “Arniko Built Beijing" should not be limited to History Books tweets Mayor Balen Shah.Tweet

“Was a pleasure to call on Mayor @shahbalen and discuss his priorities & explore avenues of cooperation especially in the field of public service delivery i.e. waste management etc. Also discussed cultural/artistic exchanges which could benefit both countries,” tweets French Embassy in Nepal.Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Commander Of The United States Army Pacific Command Charles A. Flynn Arrived
Jun 09, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 4 New Cases
Jun 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 9 Recoveries
Jun 09, 2022
NEA Exported 236 MW Of Electricity To India On Wednesday
Jun 09, 2022
AEPC To Distribute Free Induction Stove To The Students
Jun 09, 2022

More on National

Commander Of The United States Army Pacific Command Charles A. Flynn Arrived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
US Army official Flynn Is Arriving Today By Agencies 11 hours, 29 minutes ago
Kishore Nepal Journalism Award Established By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 10 minutes ago
Switzerland, Nepal Sign Agreement For The Implementation of ReMi Project By Agencies 14 hours, 6 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over New Classrooms in Shivasatakshi Municipality In Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japanese Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 4 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 9 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2022
NEA Exported 236 MW Of Electricity To India On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2022
AEPC To Distribute Free Induction Stove To The Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2022
Landslide Disrupted Traffic In Narayangarh-Mugling Road By Agencies Jun 09, 2022
Social Exclusion And Major Thematic Trends In Nepal By Nelson Mandal Jun 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75