Kathmandu Valley Confirms 4 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1655 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of the new 4 infections, Kathmandu district records 2, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur one each.
With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,232.
VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75