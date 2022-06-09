Kathmandu Valley Confirms 4 New Cases

June 9, 2022, 4:37 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 1655 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 4 infections, Kathmandu district records 2, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur one each.

With 12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 979,232.

