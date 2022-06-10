Four Non Residential Ambassadors Presented Letters Of Credence

Four Non-resident Ambassadors of Chili, Jamaica, Indonesia, and Spain presented their letters of credence to President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the President, the Ambassador of Chili Juan Ronaldo Angulo Monsalve, Ambassador of Jamaica Jason Keats Matthew Hall, Ambassador of Indonesia Heru Hartanto Subolo, and Ambassador of Spain Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez presented their letter of credence to the President amidst a special ceremony organized at Sital Niwas.

During the presentation ceremony, foreign minister Dr. Naryan Khadka and other high government officials were present.