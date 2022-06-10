Garbage Collection Will Start From Today

Following signing 18 points agreement between Kathmandu Metropolitan City and affected population, the process of cleaning the garbage from Kathmandu will begin from tonight.

Signed by mayor of KMC Balen Shah, Deputy Mayor Sunita Danggol and Chief Executive Officer Lekhanath Paudyal and ward chair of 1,2 and 3 of Kakani Rural Municipality, the 18 points agreement includes various time bound works to be completed by KMC.

One of the major points of the agreement is that the garbage dumping will be allowed only night time. Now on, KMC’s truck will dumps garbage at mid-night.