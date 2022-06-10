Reception Hosted To Welcome Spanish Ambassador To Nepal

Reception Hosted To Welcome Spanish Ambassador To Nepal

June 10, 2022, 9:36 a.m.

Ambica Shrestha, Honorary Consul of Spain in Nepal, hosted a reception to welcome the new Ambassador of Spain To Nepal Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez at Dwarika’s Hotel amid a function.

Non-residential ambassador of Spain to Nepal Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez presented his letter of credence to President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday at Shital Niwas.

287334783_478018034092342_732618676807429556_n.jpg

Attended by high-level government officials, Kathmandu-based ambassadors, honorary councils and the business community, Shrestha welcomed the newly appointed ambassador of Spain expressing her confidence that Nepal-Spain relations will further strengthen in days to come.

Along with them, the other three non-residential of Chili Juan Ronaldo Angulo Monsalve, Ambassador of Jamaica Jason Keats Matthew Hall and Ambassador of Indonesia Heru Hartanto Subolo were also present at the reception.

She recalled the medical support sent by Spain to Nepal during the hype of the Covid-19 crisis. She said that the medical equipment provided by Spain including ICU units helped to save the life of Nepali people.

Shrestha, who is also the president of Dwarika's Hotels, highlighted that tourists from Spain are contributing to Nepal’s tourism sector.

Addressing the program non-residential ambassador of Spain to Nepal Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez said that Ambica Shrestha has been working to keep the Spain-Nepal relations strong for so many years. He said that Ambica is a great woman immensely contributing to strengthening relations between the two countries and providing support to the citizen of Spain in Nepal.

286428984_1024591901783290_6290515271535925342_n.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Exporting 364 MW Electricity To India Is A Milestone In Nepal-India Electricity Trade: MD Ghising
Jun 10, 2022
Garbage Collection Will Start From Today
Jun 10, 2022
Four Non Residential Ambassadors Presented Letters Of Credence
Jun 10, 2022
NOC Hikes Prices Of Petrol And Diesel
Jun 10, 2022
Russian Attack Caused Damage Of Over $100 Billion Equivalent Ukraine Infrastructure
Jun 10, 2022

More on National

French Ambassador To Nepal And Mayor Balen Discuss Avenues Of Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 52 minutes ago
Commander Of The United States Army Pacific Command Charles A. Flynn Arrived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 4 minutes ago
US Army official Flynn Is Arriving Today By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kishore Nepal Journalism Award Established By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Switzerland, Nepal Sign Agreement For The Implementation of ReMi Project By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Japan Hands Over New Classrooms in Shivasatakshi Municipality In Jhapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Federalism- Pros & Cons By Hemang Dixit Jun 10, 2022
Exporting 364 MW Electricity To India Is A Milestone In Nepal-India Electricity Trade: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022
Garbage Collection Will Start From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022
Four Non Residential Ambassadors Presented Letters Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022
NOC Hikes Prices Of Petrol And Diesel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022
Russian Attack Caused Damage Of Over $100 Billion Equivalent Ukraine Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75