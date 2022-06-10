U.S. General And PM Deuba Discusses Nepal’s Efforts To The UN Peace Keeping Mission

U.S. General And PM Deuba Discusses Nepal’s Efforts To The UN Peace Keeping Mission

June 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

General Charles A. Flynn, commander of the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) of the United States of America, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his Office in Singha Durbar.

USARAPC called PM Deuba.jpg

According to a Twitter of U.S. Embassy Nepal, Prime Minister Deuba and General discussed various issues including humanitarian assistance, and disaster management, & commended Nepal's strong efforts to the UN Peace Keeping Mission. Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Australian Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Distributes Awards To The Winners Of Inclusive Art Event For Children
Jun 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases
Jun 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 10 Recoveries
Jun 10, 2022
Exporting 364 MW Electricity To India Is A Milestone In Nepal-India Electricity Trade: MD Ghising
Jun 10, 2022
Reception Hosted To Welcome Spanish Ambassador To Nepal
Jun 10, 2022

More on National

Australian Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Distributes Awards To The Winners Of Inclusive Art Event For Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 29 minutes ago
Reception Hosted To Welcome Spanish Ambassador To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 57 minutes ago
French Ambassador To Nepal And Mayor Balen Discuss Avenues Of Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Commander Of The United States Army Pacific Command Charles A. Flynn Arrived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
US Army official Flynn Is Arriving Today By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kishore Nepal Journalism Award Established By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 7 New Cases And 10 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022
Federalism- Pros & Cons By Hemang Dixit Jun 10, 2022
Exporting 364 MW Electricity To India Is A Milestone In Nepal-India Electricity Trade: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022
Garbage Collection Will Start From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022
Four Non Residential Ambassadors Presented Letters Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75