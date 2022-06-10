U.S. General And PM Deuba Discusses Nepal’s Efforts To The UN Peace Keeping Mission

General Charles A. Flynn, commander of the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) of the United States of America, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his Office in Singha Durbar.
According to a Twitter of U.S. Embassy Nepal, Prime Minister Deuba and General discussed various issues including humanitarian assistance, and disaster management, & commended Nepal's strong efforts to the UN Peace Keeping Mission. Twitter
