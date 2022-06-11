Newly Appointed Envoy To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Discusses India-Nepal Border Issue With SSB Chief

Newly Appointed Envoy To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Discusses India-Nepal Border Issue With SSB Chief

June 11, 2022, 9:57 a.m.

New Delhi (ANI): Newly appointed ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava on Wednesday, discussed India-Nepal border issues with the chief of the border guarding Central armed police force Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

The 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Srivastava, currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, discussed the deployment and working of Sashastra Seema Bal along the India-Nepal border with Thaosen, said the force in a statement.

Srivastava held the discussion during his visit to the SSB Headquarters.

As Srivastava is expected to take up the assignment shortly, he took a meeting with other senior officers of the force too. The other officers who took part in the meeting included B. Radhika, Additional Director General and PK Gupta, Inspector General (Operations).

Last month, India announced the appointment of Srivastava as the next ambassador to Nepal.

Srivastava, who headed the East Asia Division in the Ministry, has played a key role in diplomatic and military talks with China to tackle the military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020.

Srivastava will succeed Vinay Kwatra, who became the foreign secretary last month, as the envoy to Kathmandu.

The East Asia division deals with China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea and Mongolia; and Srivastava is seen as an experienced China hand. This experience is expected to come in handy for his stint in Kathmandu in view of China’s stepped up efforts to increase its influence in Nepal’s politics and economy.

Besides leading the Indian side at meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs, Srivastava participated in meetings of Indian and Chinese military commanders to address the standoff on the LAC. He has also served as consul general in Shanghai. (ANI)

This report is auto-generated from ANI news service.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S. Army General Charles A. Flynn Holds Discussions With CoAS General Sharma And Top Level Generals Of Nepal Army
Jun 11, 2022
UNDP And ICIMOD Signed Agreement To Promote Sustainable Development Hindu Kush Himalayan Countries
Jun 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light Moderate Rain In Bagmati
Jun 11, 2022
Australian Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Distributes Awards To The Winners Of Inclusive Art Event For Children
Jun 10, 2022
U.S. General And PM Deuba Discusses Nepal’s Efforts To The UN Peace Keeping Mission
Jun 10, 2022

More on National

UNDP And ICIMOD Signed Agreement To Promote Sustainable Development Hindu Kush Himalayan Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Australian Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Distributes Awards To The Winners Of Inclusive Art Event For Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 1 minute ago
U.S. General And PM Deuba Discusses Nepal’s Efforts To The UN Peace Keeping Mission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 35 minutes ago
Reception Hosted To Welcome Spanish Ambassador To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
French Ambassador To Nepal And Mayor Balen Discuss Avenues Of Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Commander Of The United States Army Pacific Command Charles A. Flynn Arrived By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Jolted By 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake By Agencies Jun 11, 2022
Foreign Currency Reserve Declines by 18 Percent, BoP Remains Deficit Of Rs. 288.50 Billion By Agencies Jun 11, 2022
U.S. Army General Charles A. Flynn Holds Discussions With CoAS General Sharma And Top Level Generals Of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Pleads For Arms By Agencies Jun 11, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light Moderate Rain In Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 5 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75