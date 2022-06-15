The Documents Published By Some Online Outlet Purporting To Be Military Deal Is Fake: U.S. Embassy

The Embassy of United States in Nepal says that the document published by some online outlets purporting to be a military deal between the United States and Nepal is fake.

“The document published by some online outlets purporting to be a military deal between the United States and Nepal is fake. By policy, the United States does not ask countries to join the State Partnership Program and only responds to requests for consideration,” writes U.S. Embassy Face Book Page.

“The State Partnership Program (SPP) is an exchange program between an American state’s National Guard and a partner foreign country. The U.S. National Guard domestically supports U.S. first responders in dealing with natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, and wildfires. “

According to Embassy, SPP has existed for over 25 years and includes over 80 partnerships with over 90 countries, the majority of which are not in this region. In the event of natural and other disasters, ranging from hurricanes to earthquakes, floods, and fires, the United States seeks to share the best practices and capabilities of our National Guards — our first-line responders. SPP can be an effective means of facilitating this type of cooperation.

Nepal will not enter any military pact: Dr. Khadka

In the main time, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka has said that arrangements are being made to prepare for Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s visit to the United States of America.

Responding to the questions raised during the discussions on the Appropriation Bill in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Minister Khadka also clarified that such visits would be made in a transparent and accountable manner and stressed that Nepal would not enter any military pact.

Talking about America’s State Partnership Programme (SPP), Khadka said that it was a mechanism developed by the United States to extend humanitarian aid during natural disasters and foster cultural exchange.

He further said that the foreign ministry was moving ahead by thoroughly analysing the multiple dimensions of Nepal’s foreign policy, especially the basic principle of advancing the nation’s development without compromising on its sovereignty, independence and dignity.